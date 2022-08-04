The University of Sunderland is offering a unique chance to find the star female players of tomorrow following the Lionesses' historic Euros win.

Team Sunderland, the sports division of the city's university, has partnered with Sunderland AFC Women to offer scholarships to the next generation of Lionesses.

The university is looking for women playing in National League, NCAA or equivalent and are enrolling in one of the university’s many programmes.

The scholarship gives them the opportunity to train with Sunderland AFC while studying at the university, as well as £1,000 of funding.

Team Sunderland's sport development officer, Laura Hockaday, said: “This is a great opportunity for women to continue their football development alongside their studies.

“Football as a career doesn’t last forever and this scholarship will help provide security to those wanting to enrol on a degree course while they play football."

Jill Scott - who played a key role in the Euro 2022 final - was made an honorary graduate of the University of Sunderland in July 2018. Credit: University of Sunderland

Jill Scott, who played a key role in the Euros 2022 final, was made an honorary graduate of the university in July 2018.

The former Monkwearmouth Academy pupil started her career with Sunderland AFC in 2004.

Ms Hockaday added: “We’ve seen with the Lionesses’ success at the European Championships, where several of the team started their careers at Sunderland, that women from this region are capable of playing at the highest level and we’re hoping this scholarship will help to pave a pathway.”

