Stockton man dies following freak trampoline accident that left him paralysed

A Stockton man has died after a freak trampoline accident left him requiring round-the-clock care.

Rob Harcourt from Stockton-on-Tees was left paralysed after falling from a trampoline at a friend's house last month.

The 37-year-old had suffered a "catastrophic" and irreversible neck injury and had to go under a second operation to "prevent any further damage."

His mother Jackie Graves said: "My clever, funny, kind and beautiful son Rob has passed away in mine and Jade's arms.

"Jimmy was with us too, holding his hand. Heartbroken doesn't touch how we are feeling right now."The scaffolder was being treated in Intensive Care at James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough before being transferred to a hospice last week.A GoFundMe page, which had been set up following the accident, has so far seenmore than £9,000 raised by almost 400 people.

Rob's mum Jackie described her son as a "wonderful" man.Meanwhile, Amanda Jones, from Llangwyryfon, near Aberystwyth, whose husband Alan was a friend of Rob's, said he was a "popular guy" and a "great friend."