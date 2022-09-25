FA announce former Lionesses will get caps awarded retrospectively

Play Brightcove video

Report by Helen Carnell

The FA have announced nearly 100 Lionesses will now have their caps granted retrospectively.

Former England football international Christine Hutchinson from Wallsend is just one of them celebrating that she'll finally get official recognition for her achievement.

The retired PE teacher played for her country from 1977 to 1981 but was never awarded a cap.

Christine played her best football, on the biggest stage but has only a battered couple of scrapbooks to show for it.

Women players making their international debut in the 70s and 80s received a home-sewn cap for their efforts. But 45 years after Christine donned her first England top to play Switzerland, the FA's announced she'll finally get a real one.

Christine said: "We had to do everything ourselves ... very little help from anybody."

"I'm over the moon for the FA to say well done."

The FA said: “We're pleased to able to give recognition for the work the women have done towards making football history."

The nation celebrated England's prowess in the women's game in this Summer's Euros - showing just how times have changed.

"To us we look at the Lionesses and think they've got everything, everything. But we enjoyed it just as much as they do today. I used to play with the boys, and get jealous when they used to go off for trials - the men thinking it was a joke, women can't play football - but we just loved the game."

This October Christine will finally make her Wembley debut albeit to watch the England-US women's game, where a halftime ceremony will honour her in front of 50 thousand people.

Her actual cap will come by post.

