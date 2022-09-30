Newcastle United Boss Eddie Howe insists he has no interest in the England Manager's job at the moment, but he did admit he would "never say never".

The Magpies Head Coach is considered one of the favourites for the national team job should Gareth Southgate leave the role after the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

Howe said: "I'd never say never. I'd never say no, it's not something I'd be interested in, but certainly not in the short term.

"It's not on my radar at all, it's all Newcastle and investing in trying to make this the best team I can".

England open their World Cup campaign against Iran on November 21st.

Gareth Southgate has come under fire after a disappointing Nations League campaign this year which ended in relegation.

The England side finished bottom of their group without a single win after losing three and drawing two of their games.

But the former Middlesbrough boss led England to the final of the Euros last year and the World Cup semi-final in 2018.

Eddie Howe said Southgate has done a remarkable job.

