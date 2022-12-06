Buildings will start to appear on a former steelworks site in the spring as a major development to regenerate the site continues.

Part of the former Teesside steelworks site - now called Teesworks - will be home to SeAH's wind turbine monopile factory.

The factory is the first major development to take shape on the site and work is underway to build the super-strength foundations necessary for the building.

The development is expected to create 750 direct jobs and 1,500 indirect jobs through supply chains.

Monopiles are giant steel tubes which are normally used in deep water and the factory will produce the bases of offshore wind turbines.

Video report by Julia Barthram

The new development comes after a series of demolitions to make way for regeneration projects.

Redcar's historic Blast Furnace was brought down last month as members of the public gathered to watch.

Almost 200 people currently work on the SeAH site.

When fully operational, the scheme is expected to produce between 100 and 150 of the steel tubes per year.

They will be transported directly from the factory to the South Bank Quay on Teesside before heading to the North Sea for installation.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: "The SeAH project is a vital piece of our Teesworks jigsaw. It’s great to see how far it has come just months on from the first spade going in the ground in summer.

"Skilled engineers and workers, who’ve had to travel for hundreds of miles from Teesside, Darlington and Hartlepool in the past, are now working close to home on a game-changing scheme with excellent facilities on offer in well-paid jobs."

