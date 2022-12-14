Play Brightcove video

Video report by Jennie Henry

A singer-songwriter tipped to be the next North East music star is supporting Louis Tomlinson in a gig tonight.

Andrew Cushin has had an impressive year, including selling out the NX in Newcastle and supporting Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds at the Town Moor.

Tonight, Wednesday 14 December, the Newcastle musician will play to a sold-out crowd before One Direction star Louis Tomlinson's show at the Shepherds Bush Empire in London.

The 22-year-old told ITV Tyne Tees the gig is a "really big" one and hugely significant for his career.

He said: "Shepherds Bush is another one of those venues that as a musician you want to tick off, so it's going to be amazing.

"Louis' fans are absolutely amazing. The love and support I've had from them on Twitter and social media is great.

"When this gig has come around, it's a really big gig. If you go back through some of the artists who have supported Louis on his previous tours, they've all went on to do really great things because of how fantastic his fan base is."

In February 2022, the musician released single You Don't Belong under the label of Pete Doherty from rock band The Libertines.

He has also played gigs in Italy and toured Europe, as well as supporting Paul Weller for three concerts over the summer.

In July, the musician even played on the pitch at St James' Park - a special moment for the NUFC fan.

Oasis star Noel Gallagher produced Andrew Cushin's first single back in 2020. Credit: Songbird Music

"I've been given this amazing opportunity and I just want to graft now," he told ITV Tyne Tees, "I want to do an album, I want to gig everywhere I can.

"There's talk of us going to America gigging, and more gigs in Europe - it's going to be class.

"There'll be loads of partying, there'll be loads of drinking, there'll be loads of singing."

