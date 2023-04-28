Pair arrested after man injured with blade in Hartlepool

Two people have been arrested after a man was injured with a blade in Hartlepool.

Police were called to Queensland Road in the town shortly after 4pm, following reports an 18-year-old had been injured.

Air ambulance was called, but the man was taken to James Cook University Hospital by road ambulance.

His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

A man and a woman, both aged 40, have been arrested on suspicion of Grievous Bodily Harm with Intent and are currently in Police custody.

Cleveland Police are calling for anyone who might have information or private CCTV footage from the area around the time of the incident is asked to call Cleveland Police on 101, quoting incident number 080568.

Alternatively anyone with information can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.

