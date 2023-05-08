Play Brightcove video

Video report by Julia Barthram

A lasting legacy of volunteering and giving back to the community was the aim of the final day of the Coronation weekend.

King Charles asked people to join The Big Helpout and take part in volunteering opportunitIes on the bank holiday.

Tens of thousands of charities around the country took part, offering people the chance to join in and see what volunteering can involve.

At National Trust Wallington Hall in Northumberland people were invited to help in the grounds and gardens and see how volunteers help with conservation in the historic house.

Eleanor Blackburn has volunteered at the Hall for nearly ten years. As she dusted furniture from the dolls house collection she said, "I think you learn a lot. You meet a lot of new people. We have some wonderful conversations with visitors to the house and to the grounds and to the garden."

Yvonne Roberts and Eleanor Blackburn are helping preserve the Hall's large dolls house collection. Credit: ITV

Kelly Hollings is Volunteer and Community Manager at Wallington Hall, she explained : "We're so lucky to have the support of the volunteers and we're super grateful to them. I don't think any of us could do our job without their support, they're really valued and really valuable. Obviously you're going to get wet today but then you've got that lovely warm feeling when you get home and you can have a hot soup and you've done something super good."

Across the North East organisations from the Scouts, Royal Voluntary Service, Rotary International, National Trust, Guide Dogs and hundreds of smaller groups arranged events. The aim is to encourage more people to volunteer more regularly.

