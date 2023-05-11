A four-year-old boy who is receiving treatment for a rare cancer has been surprised by Newcastle United star Bruno Guimarães.

Arthur Salters-Hoult, from Wallsend, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia earlier this year, after lumps began to appear on his head and throat. Doctors said the cancer has never been seen anywhere in the world.

Bruno signed a Newcastle United home shirt as a gift for Arthur. Credit: @youcanbeatthisarthur

Arthur, who is a Newcastle United fan, was given a shirt from the club with "You can beat this Arthur" written on the back.

Now, he has a signed shirt from Magpies fan-favourite Bruno to add to his collection.

Posting on his Instagram account, the 25-year-old Brazilian midfielder shared a photo of the pair, captioned: "It was very nice to meet you, strong boy. Everything will be alright."

Bruno also shared a link to his 1.5 million followers to Anthony Nolan, for stem cell research.

Arthur's family noticed a lump on his head in November 2022, which kept growing.

Doctors at the Royal Victoria Infirmary carried out tests where they found that Arthur had a chromosome mutation. He is now undergoing an intensive form of chemotherapy and may need a bone marrow transplant in the future.

Arthur's family hope to continue spreading awareness of their son's condition by posting photos of the You Can Beat This Arthur Newcastle United shirt to raise awareness of joining the bone marrow transplant register.

A fundraising appeal for Leukaemia UK which carries out research into the disease, has been launched by Arthur's family.

