An eight-year-old girl has been injured after a suspected dog attack in a park in Redcar.

The incident occurred in Lily Park on Oak Road at around 3:30pm on Monday 19 June.

The girl was reported to have been playing on her scooter when a man, who is described as white and of large build, entered the park with two large white dogs believed to be bull terriers. They were both on lime green leads.

The eight-year-old later ran to her mother with a small cut to her thigh with bruising, alleging that she had been bitten by one of the dogs, a Cleveland Police spokesperson said.

Officers have launched an investigation into the incident and are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone who has any information on the incident is urged to contact PC Lauren Evans of Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 119434.

Members of the public can also contact independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.

