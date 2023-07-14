Officers investigating an assault in which a woman was attacked while she was out running have now released CCTV of a man they would like to trace.

A woman in her 40s suffered injuries to her neck after she was assaulted by an unknown man who approached her while she was running in Sunderland.

The incident happened shortly after midnight on Friday 30 June.

The woman had been running on Dame Dorothy Street towards Roker Marina when she stopped on the path and was approached from behind by an unknown man.

The man then assaulted her and caused injuries to her neck before leaving the scene in the direction of the Queen Victoria Hotel on Harbour View.

A woman was injured after she was grabbed from behind while she was running on a path near Dame Dorothy Street, in Sunderland. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

The victim has managed to flee and ran towards a nearby service station and contacted police immediately after.

She suffered bruising and scratches and was left shaken by the incident.

Police have put additional patrols in place and a number of inquiries have been carried out, including a full review of CCTV.

Officers have now also issued footage of a man who was in the area at the time of the incident and could have information which could assist the investigation.

Detective Inspector John Baines, of Northumbria Police, said: “This incident will no doubt have caused some concern across the community and I want to offer reassurance that we are doing all we can to establish exactly what has happened and find the person responsible.

“The victim has been offered support and I would like to thank her for her bravery and cooperation at this time.

“We have carried out a range of inquiries, including speaking with a number of people who came forward following our previous appeal, and reviewed CCTV.

“Today we have issued some CCTV of a man who we believe was in the area around the time of the offence, and we want to speak to him as we believe he may be able to assist us with our inquiries.

“The man, or anyone who knows him is asked to get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact police via the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101 quoting reference number: NP-20230630-0021.

