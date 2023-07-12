A musician has offered a reward after his treasured guitars were stolen from his van.

Lewis Foster, 33, of Moorside, Sunderland, said he discovered the instruments had been stolen from his vehicle on Friday 7 July.

He told ITV Tyne Tees the guitars are worth about £3,000, but their sentimental value is "much more".

He said: "The value of the guitars are so much for me. They are worth so much more than the few hundred the person who stole them will get for them on a second-hand market.

"The sentimental value I cannot put a price on. I can't explain what they mean to me."

Lewis Foster's cobra blue Fender Stratocaster Ultra HSS was stolen from his van on Friday 7 July at 12:47am along with his acoustic guitar. Credit: Lewis Foster

Offering a reward for their safe return, he added: "I would even buy them back from whoever stole them - they mean so much to me. Second-hand, my electric guitar is worth about £1,500 and my acoustic is worth around £800."

The musician, who plays in the band Ninebanks and also works as a truck driver for Ferguson's Transport, said the crime was caught on his neighbour's CCTV.

The items stolen include his cobra blue Fender Stratocaster Ultra HSS. He has released the serial number - US20031093 - in the hope that the instrument will be returned to him.

His acoustic guitar was also taken from his VW Caddy 2014 van - a Taylor 214CE_K.

Lewis Foster, 33, said he would "pay whoever stole" his guitars as long as they were returned to him. Credit: @jackliddmesia_

The former Newcastle College student served in Afghanistan in 2014 in the infantry of the 2nd Battalion Rifles. However, music remained his first love as he achieved a BTEC in Performance Arts and after leaving the army decided to return to his passion.

He said he would be able to borrow guitars for a gig at the Forum in Darlington this Saturday 15 July.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "Officers are investigating the theft of a guitar from a vehicle which was parked on Membury Close, Sunderland.

“It is believed an offender has approached the van shortly after midnight on July 6 and stolen the instrument before leaving the scene on a bike.

“Inquiries into the theft remain ongoing and anyone with information can get in touch using the ‘Tell us Something page on our website, quoting log 085829J/23.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...