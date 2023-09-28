We have put together a collection of photos sent by our viewers marking moments and memories spent at Sycamore Gap over the years.

Credit: Lisa Whitfield

"A wet and windy walk along Hadrians wall from Housesteads Roman Fort to Sycamore Gap earlier this year, so saddened by what has happened, great memories remain from a beautiful place."

- Lisa and Paul, from Chester Le Street, in 2023.

Credit: Janice Shaw

"I am absolutely heartbroken, I hoped one day my grandchildren would stand under that beautiful tree and be told 'grandma loved it here'. Devastated."

- Janice Shaw.

Credit: Sonia Morton

"This is why we take photos and make memories."

- Sonia Morton.

Credit: Kari Cooke

"Some of my beautiful memories of a recent visit with my brother to see an iconic tree, so heartbreaking that this has been mindlessly destroyed. Maybe something beautiful can be made from the tree as a reminder of what once stood so majestically."

- Kari Cooke, in 2023.

Credit: Rachael Slowther

"We are devastated to hear about the beautiful iconic tree at sycamore gap been felled. It is my sons favourite place to visit and I'm sad to think it may not be the same now."

- Rachael Slowther.

Credit: Kathryn Parker

"Heartbroken at today's news. Who would do such a thing to a beautiful, iconic landmark??This is my horse, Conejeros, riding past the legendary tree."

- Kathryn Parker.

Credit: Judith Muers

"Shocked upset angry and devastated. Who could do this tour beautiful iconic landmark."

- Judith Muers.

Credit: James Roy

"Few photos of me and my sons at Sycamore Gap in August."

- James Roy, in 2023.

Credit: Ann Johnson

"My memory of visiting Sycamore Gap for the first time with my partner, so gutted someone has destroyed this iconic tree."

- Ann Johnson.

Credit: Daniel Alcock

"The photo of us sitting under the tree was from when we walked Carlisle to Newcastle over the platinum jubilee weekend."

- David Alcock, in 2022.

Credit: Katy Doyle

"My memory is this photo with my dog who I lost in December 2021 so a special photo for me for two reasons."

- Katy Doyle.

Credit: Rebecca McIntosh

"Here is a photo of our German shorthaired pointer Maisy enjoying her walk at sycamore gap, such happy memories of a lovely landmark."- Rebecca and Lee McIntosh.

Credit: Jeff High

"This was taken this summer on my 4 year old son’s first ever visit. He left a painted rock there for someone to find. This is a very special place to me and I’m pleased he got to see it, before someone felled it. Truly a sad day."

- Jeff High.

Credit: Rachael Morrell

- Rachael Morrell.

Credit: Colin Skipsey

- Colin Skipsey.

Credit: Lee Reid

"Absolutely gutted about whats happened. Photo is from my first night at the tree."

- Lee Reid.

