Glenn McCrory spoke to ITV reporter Gregg Easteal outside court

A former world champion boxer has said he has "lost everything" after being accused of sexually assaulting three young women.

County Durham boxer Glenn McCrory was cleared by a jury of all charges following a trial at Wood Green Crown Court.

He was accused of sexually assaulting three women at a pre-fight dinner before the Anthony Joshua v Oleksandr Uysk world heavyweight title bout at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 26 September 2021.

Speaking to ITV Tyne Tees after being found not guilty of the charges, he said: "I've lost everything, everything. Financially, everything. I'm completely on the bottom.

"I've not been able to work for two years. No contacts, friends have gone away. My family, my young children, have had things to deal with they should never have had to."

When asked whether he would fight back following the court case, he added: " I'm Glenn McCrory, I'm from the North East and I will be back."

Mr McCrory, who held the IBF cruiserweight title from 1989 to 1990, had been accused of touching the women in a sexual manner without their consent. The court heard he had repeatedly winked at them, had been slurring his words and he made inappropriate comments.

During the trial at Wood Green Crown Court, McCrory had said he had only touched any of the women to get their attention.

He said he had missed part of the meal as he was giving a 20 to 30 minute speech at the event and wanted to be served his starter.

The court heard he had called one of the woman names like "babe", "sweets", "darling" and "pet" which had made her feel uncomfortable.

Giving evidence, Mr McCrory said one of the servers had a "troubled reaction" to his use of the word "pet" while speaking to her. "Everyone of the table noticed the reaction", he said.

McCrory added that in the North East the word "pet" is a term of endearment, and is often used to address young women in the same way you might address a man as "mate".

