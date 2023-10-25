Football fans are being warned to plan their journeys ahead of Newcastle's Champions League match.

A number of roads in the city will be closed ahead of the match at St James' Park, where Newcastle United will kick off against Borussia Dortmund at 8pm tonight.

The team will be hoping to match their performance against PSG last month, when they beat the French side 4-1.

Borussia Dortmund players during a training session at St James' Park, Newcastle. Credit: PA

The Magpies are currently top of group F after two matches.

Temporary road closures will be in place in Bigg Market, Blackett Street, Leazes Park Road, Newgate Street, Grainger Street, Morden Street, Grey Street, New Bridge Street West, Market Street, Percy Street, Gallowgate and Terrace Place between 5:15pm and 6:15pm.

This is in addition to normal St James' Park match day road closures on Strawberry Place, St James Street and Terrace Place, which will be in place from 5pm to about 11pm.

Northumbria Police has confirmed there will be extra officers in the city.

