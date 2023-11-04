A lifetime Newcastle United fan kept his promise to get the team photo tattooed on his leg after the Toon's 3-0 win against Man United.

Richy Southern, 40, of North Shields, grew up in a family of devout NUFC supporters.

Richy Southern says he would love the Toon to win Champions League and if they did, he would get another NUFC tattoo. Credit: Handout

He said: "I have loads of tattoos but this is my first football one. I had to keep my promise. After I had tweeted to say I’d get a tattoo of the dressing room photo if we won, I couldn’t back out.

"Full disclosure - I actually didn’t think that we could pull off that result. Not so much a lack of faith in the individual players chosen but a doubt over a lineup that had never played together before. It consisted of 6 fullbacks, several players playing out of position or making their first appearance of the season. "We also have a dreadful record against Man United at Old Trafford so I wasn’t hopeful."

Mr Southern added he is happy to have been proven wrong and more than happy to have kept his promise.

The superfan would love Newcastle to win the Champions League and would happily get another NUFC tattoo if the dream becomes a reality.

