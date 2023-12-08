Sunderland caretaker manager Mike Dodds says he is relishing the responsibility as he gets set to lead the Black Cats against West Bromwich Albion.

The club are still on the lookout for a new head coach after the sacking of Tony Mowbray on Monday and an interview process is currently ongoing.

Dodds will lead the team in the meantime, starting with Saturday's encounter at the Stadium of Light.

It is not the first time the 37-year-old has taken charge, having stepped into the breach for two matches when Lee Johnson was sacked in 2022. The Black Cats fell to two consecutive defeats against Doncaster Rovers and Cheltenham Town on that occasion but Dodds is confident his fortunes will be different this time around.

Tony Mowbray was sacked by Sunderland on Monday. Credit: PA

"I'm a lot more relaxed than I was last time," he explained. "The group have been excellent, which is no surprise. We're fully prepared and we feel we're in a good spot.

"It makes it a lot easier that I've been with this group for a long period of time, so there hasn't been a lot of change this week. The message has been that we have a really important game against a really good team and we can't let anyone down.

"We've tweaked some of the processes in the build-up to the game and they've been really receptive to that. There's been a bit of change but not a lot. There'll be a narrative around the last time I took the team and that's fine but this time around we're hopeful that won't be the case."

The 37-year-old's makeshift managerial team will feature Michael Proctor, Alessandro Barcherini and Under-21s coach Graeme Murty but it is Dodds who will make all the final decisions.

It is currently unclear how long he will remain in charge but it is likely he will still be in the dugout against Leeds United on Tuesday.

Mike Dodds previously spent two games as caretaker boss after Lee Johnson's sacking but lost both. Credit: PA

"The last time I did this I worked day to day, and that was to my detriment," he said. "This time I've planned for a longer period. If someone comes in on Sunday then that's fine, but Leeds is all but prepared for. The plan for Sunday and Monday leading into Tuesday is all done.

"My responsibility now is to execute that. I'm looking forward to both games, I feel in a much better spot than when I previously took the team. I feel a lot more assured and confident with where we're taking the team."

Kick-off at the Stadium of Light is at 12:30pm on Saturday.

