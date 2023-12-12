A firefighter braved chilly waters to rescue a pony which became stuck after jumping into a muddy bog.

Clive Hudson was first on the scene after being called out shortly after 3.45pm on Sunday 10 December to the stable yard on the outskirts of Durham.

The retained firefighter from Wheatley Hill wasted no time getting stuck in the mud himself to help Buttons.

With specialist equipment yet to arrive, and with Buttons exhausted from the effort to keep his head above the surface, Mr Hudson manoeuvred himself through the mud until he was in front of the pony.

In a post from County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service on social media, a spokesperson said: "From there he positioned his knees upright so distressed Buttons could lay down his weary head – no doubt saving the pony – and stroked the pony’s head, in an effort to keep him calm."

It was then that the pony mustered the energy to work itself free from the bog - with Mr Hudson pulling on his reigns to help free him.

Clive Hudson with a happy Buttons after the rescue. Credit: County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service

Mr Hudson said: “It was horrible to see poor Buttons so distressed, he was thrashing around and clearly the effort and panic of all that thrashing was exhausting him.

“I did what needed to be done and didn’t waste time getting into the bog myself to help alleviate his stress and make sure his head stayed above the water.

"I’m just glad it was a happy ending and poor Buttons was fine in the end.”

Pixie Fletcher, the mother of nine-year-old Buttons’s owner, said: “I have no doubt that without the fast thinking and bravery of the fire crew, in particularly Clive Hudson, who jumped into the freezing water with Buttons, that we would have faced a very different outcome.

"A huge heartfelt thanks to Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service – especially horse whisperer Hudson."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...