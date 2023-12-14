A Stockton corner shop where hot dog sausages where found gnawed by rats was blighted by "the worst smells ever", a court has heard.

Budgens on Premier Parade in Fairfield, Stockton, was visited by an environmental health officer following a complaint about rodent activity from an abandoned fridge in a nearby car park.

The shop, which served hot sausages in buns from its kitchen, was found to have an "an extremely foul and very intense smell" when it was visited on 8 on September 2022.

Joan Smith, prosecuting for Stockton Council, said: "The smell alone should have alerted staff to an issue that would have been plainly obvious to anyone going into that kitchen area.

"It appears they either simply ignored or disregarded it and continued to prepare food in that kitchen for the hot box area. There were flies present in that kitchen."

At a hearing on 12 December, Teesside Magistrates' Court also heard that rodent droppings and stock that had been attacked by rodents were discovered by the health visitor.

The council inspector said the smell, which he described by him as being one of the worst he encountered in his 15 years experience, made him feel sick.

On the visit, he also said found packages had been gnawed and damaged by rodents, which he was extremely concerned there were similar products on sale on the shop floor.

The overpowering ammonia-like odour, which was linked by lawyers to either a rat infestation or faulty drains, was still there a week later, the court heard.

Samy Ltd - the company which ran the shop and over 30 others with a £25.9m turnover in 2022 - pleaded guilty to three food hygiene offences.

Sarah Clover, defending, said managing director Mohan Samy was contrite, did everything possible to cooperate and spent £20,000 dealing with the problem. She said: "This is a hugely regrettable episode.

"He's deeply concerned for the public, for the service that he offers."

The defence said the rat-bitten hot dogs never came close to being eaten by customers and the kitchen was closed for more than a fortnight as the issues were resolved.

Ms Clover said the source of the problem was a failed drain, which was discovered following a survey.

Prosecution argued the owners had disregarded the law, taken no action to ensure customers health and safety and stop rodents getting in.

The sentencing has been adjourned until early next year.

