The National Trust has encouraged walkers to stay away from cliffs after a landslip in County Durham.

Cliffs over Easington Beach collapsed on Wednesday 27 December after heavy rain over the Christmas period.

Temporary barriers have been put up in the area while the damage is inspected and walkers are urged to stick to the main paths as further falls are likely.

Walkers have been urged to avoid cliff edges due to the risk of further falls. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

A spokesperson from the National Trust said: “The coast is a constantly changing environment and coastal erosion is an ongoing natural process.

"It can occasionally be quite dramatic, as we saw at Easington Colliery yesterday.

"Periods of very wet weather like we’re currently experiencing can make some stretches more prone than usual to rock falls and cliffs collapsing.

"We have put up temporary barriers and warning signs around the area affected and will put in a public footpath once the area has stopped moving.

"We’d strongly advise everyone to respect these safety barriers and to stick to the main paths.”

Paths near Easington Beach have been closed. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

A National Trust Facebook post added that walkers should stay away from cliff edges over the Christmas and New Year period due to the heavy rain.

It said: "Over the Christmas period, there's been a large landslip on the cliffs near Easington.

"With heavy rain today, and forecast again over the weekend, further falls are likely. Please be aware if you're out on the coast, avoid cliff edges or walking under cliffs on the beach."

