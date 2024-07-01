A 100-year-old FA Cup winner's medal has been sold for more than £10,000 at auction.

The medal belonged to Newcastle United player William Bradley, who was part of the team that won the FA Cup in 1924.

Newcastle beat Aston Villa 2-0 in the final at Wembley.

The medal, along with an inscribed pocket watch, was sold by Bradley's family and will now go on display in a public home.

Credit: Anderson and Garland

Bradley's grandson, another William Bradley, said: “Growing up, I always heard tales about Billy's exceptional performance on the field, including the dramatic save of a penalty.

"Sadly, I've never been able to find any concrete evidence to validate these stories! My grandfather passed away before I had the chance to meet him, but his legend as a Cup hero and local celebrity was a constant presence in my upbringing.

"Now, as I hand over the medal that has been tucked away since I inherited it, I feel pleased to share it with the world, especially in this centenary year.

"Hearing from my father about how football kept my grandfather largely out of the horrors of World War One, with the army utilising him for morale-boosting exhibition matches, adds another layer of complexity to his story.”

Mr Bradley shakes hands with King George VI at Wembley. Credit: Anderson and Garland

The lot fetched a total of £10,140, including the buyer's premium.

Julian Thompson, director at Anderson and Garland, who sold the medal today at Anderson House in Newcastle, said: “The excitement in the room as the hammer came down today was akin to a penalty shootout during a tie-breaking match.

"We are pleased to have sold this FA Cup medal on behalf of William Bradley’s family and hope the new owner is very happy with their piece of sporting history.”

Other lots sold at the sports and sporting auction was a London 2012 Olympic relay bearer's torch, which sold for £2,600 and a signed Newcastle United strip, worn by Alan Shearer, which fetched £546.

