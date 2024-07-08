Tees Newport Bridge closed for seven weeks for £1.5m repair works

A major road bridge crossing the River Tees will be closed over the summer for major maintenance works.

Tees Newport Bridge, connecting Stockton and Middlesbrough, is closed from Monday 8 July for seven weeks.

The maintenance will include bridge joint and bearing replacement, new drainage channels, waterproofing and carriageway resurfacing.

Throughout the works, the A1032 from Newport roundabout to Portrack interchange will be closed to traffic. Signed diversions will be in place, with access maintained for businesses only.

From the Portrack interchange, traffic should follow the signed diversion onto A19 southbound, exit to A66 eastbound for Middlesbrough, then exit A66 eastbound to Newport roundabout. Traffic in the opposite direction will be signed via a reverse route.

Pedestrian access to the bridge will be maintained during the works.

The project, which will cost around £1.5million, is a joint venture between Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council and Middlesbrough Council.

Reuben Kench, Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council's director of community services, environment and culture, said: "Newport Bridge is an iconic structure and is now 90 years old, so it's little surprise that these maintenance works are required.

"We're sorry for any inconvenience the closure will cause for residents in our Borough and in Middlesbrough. Please stay tuned to our social media channels for any further updates on the works."

