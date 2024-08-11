Morpeth cyclist Hamish Turnbull's Olympic journey ended in disappointment following a crash in the Men's Keirin.

The 25-year-old came off the track in the semi-finals of the event at the National Velodrome in Paris.

Medics rushed to his assistance and helped him to his feet. He was seen limping off the track with support.

Turnbull had to be helped off the track following the crash. Credit: PA Images

Nicknamed 'the Morpeth Mish', Turnbull has already delivered a silver in the team sprint event.

Charlie Tanfield from Great Ayton was among Team GB's other medal successes at the Velodrome, helping deliver a silver medal in the Team Pursuit.

Stockton-born sprinter Richard Kilty secured Bronze on his final outing at the Olympic Games, while Tyneside BMX rider Keiran Reilly brought home a silver from his Olympics debut.