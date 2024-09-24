Tributes have been paid to a father who died in a four-vehicle collision.

Andrew Robson, 29, was riding his motorcycle when the crash happened on Spring Road in Murton, County Durham just after 7.30pm on Sunday 22 September.

He died a short time later. A pedestrian also suffered minor injuries.

Describing Mr Robson as her "whole life", his partner said: “My handsome man, I can't believe I am even writing this as I never in my wildest dreams thought I would be saying goodbye to you. That is something I thought would happen when we were old.

“You were the best thing that ever happened to me and the girls but knowing you won't be here to see Ayla grow into a beautiful woman pains me.

"You were also a massive part of Amelia and Eva’s lives, and that is tearing me apart. You changed my life for the better and I am forever grateful I was a part of yours too.

“You weren’t just my best friend, soulmate, and partner, but you were also a loving son, Dad, brother, and grandson. We made some of the most amazing memories together, and everyone who had you in their lives will miss you.

“You’ll be a massive miss to all of your biker and car scene families because you were one of a kind. You were the best dad to Ayla, and I will make sure she knows how truly amazing you were.

"I will love you until my last breath, and I'm devastated we won't take our last breath together. You are my whole life, and I miss you so much it hurts, but I know our beautiful little family will be together again someday. Fly high Andrew.”

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving . He has since been released under investigation.

Police have appealed for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

Footage and information can be shared with our investigators here or officers can be contacted via e-mail sciu@durham.police.uk or 101 quoting incident number 393 of 22 September.

