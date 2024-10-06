Police are appealing for information after a 16-year-boy has died following a collision in County Durham yesterday (5 October).

Officers were called to the incident involving a taxi and a motorbike in Park Road in Stanley just after 8pm.

The motorbike rider and passenger suffered serious injuries and were both taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle for treatment.

T he driver of the motorbike, a 16-year-old boy, died on arrival.

Police said the passenger, another 16-year-old boy, remains in hospital. The taxi driver is not believed to have been injured.

The road was closed for several hours and reopened in the early hours of this morning.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage is asked to contact Durham Constabulary's Serious Collision Investigation unit via their email sciu@durham.police.uk or 101 quoting incident number 347 of October 5.

