Three people taken to hospital after crash in County Durham

Three people have been taken to hospital after a crash in County Durham.

Emergency services were called to Park Road in Stanley at around 8pm on Saturday night.

T he road was reportedly closed for some time.

A spokesman for the North East Ambulance Service said: "We received a call at 8:02pm last night reporting a road traffic collision near the junction of Park Road and Charles Street in Stanley.

"We dispatched three paramedic crews, a doctor, a rapid response paramedic, a hazardous area response team (HART) and an officer who treated three patients on scene before taking them all to hospital."

