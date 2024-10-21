A 12-year-old girl has said she was “over the moon” after discovering her message in a bottle was found in Sweden after being thrown off a pier in Sunderland.

Grace Liddle, then 11, and her brother Harry, now six, from Grindon, threw glass bottles filled with hand-written notes and contact details for their mother off Roker Pier in Sunderland, last August.

Less than a year later, on 6 March, their mother Christie Bowley, 35, received a message to say Harry’s bottle had been found in Denmark.

Though Grace was losing hope her bottle would be found, on 3 August, Ms Bowley opened another message and saw a note from a man called Freddy Stahlberg, who said he found Grace’s bottle on an island in Sweden called Pinno.

Grace filled her bottle with a hand-written note along with contact details for her mother. Credit: PA

Mr Stahlberg, 72, who lives in Grebbestad during the summer and in Lund for the rest of the year, told the PA news agency he initially found it hard to read the message inside the bottle due to it having been in salt water for such a long period of time.

He said: "Our family tried our best to find words that were useful, and we were finally able to identify Christie’s name, a hint that she had a Facebook address, as well as the word Sunderland.

"With her name, I found her Facebook page, and looking at the images there I could deduce that she lived in Sunderland, which was mentioned in the message in the bottle.“

The retired university professor said he often goes on “treasure hunts” with his grandson Edward Stahlberg, 5, and the little boy was excited about the discovery. A day after the finding the bottle on 2 August, Mr Stahlberg sent a message to Ms Bowley.

Mr Stahlberg found the bottle from Sunderland on the Island of Pinno which is off the coast of Sweden. Credit: PA

"She replied some time later and we were all very enthusiastic about having solved the riddle," he said.

Ms Bowley said she initially thought there was “no chance” of the bottles ever being discovered further than the pier, because when her children first threw them out to sea they started heading back to shore.

Ms Bowley told PA: “Grace was really shocked, she couldn’t believe it because there was a very slim chance that Harry’s would be found, so when we discovered Grace’s had also been found she was absolutely over the moon.“

"They’ve both been found in the space of a year. You wouldn’t expect them to be found so soon – I think it just shows how small the world actually is. I just think it’s a miracle, considering how big the sea is.”

She added the similar names of the people who found the bottles made the saga more entertaining. Ms Bowley said: "Harry’s bottle was found by a man called Frederik and Grace’s was found by someone called Freddy – it is just mad."

Ms Bowley now hopes to take Harry and Grace to the locations their bottles were found, and the family has considered throwing more bottles into the Atlantic Ocean to see if they end up in the United States.

