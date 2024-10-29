Play Brightcove video

Amy Sutton went to find out how the community is continuing to respond two weeks after a fatal explosion in Newcastle.

Two weeks on from a house explosion which killed two people and left more than 100 out of their homes, an investigation is continuing into what happened.

Violet Close, in the Benwell area of Newcastle, is still cordoned off following the blast on 16 October.

Teams are still working at the scene to establish what happened.

The explosion, which happened in the early hours of the morning, killed seven-year-old Archie York and 35-year-old Jason Laws.

Two weeks on, around 80 people, from 36 households, are still in temporary accommodation.

A new hub has been set up to help those affected.

Those forced out of their homes as a result of the blast are being invited to the nearby Cornerstone Community Centre to pick up clothes, furniture, toys, toiletries and other essential items donated by residents and businesses.

Amy Sturdy, operations manager at the Cornerstone Community Centre, said: "We've had people coming in who are reliving that night who are still very upset. People who are very dubious about the future and whether they can, and if they actually want to go back to where it all happened and relive that night.

Volunteers are continuing to take in donations, sort through them and deliver them to those in need.

Ms Sturdy added: "We took over from Merton Lodge who did the initial taking in of all the donations. It's a space issue - we have quite a bit of space and quite a few rooms here we can use.

"Inundated is definitely the word. We have had hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of bags of donations, through from clothing to good quality homeware and toiletries as well.

"Luckily every family that has come in has been able to take something - no-one has left empty handed."

