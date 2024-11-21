Play Brightcove video

Gregg Easteal has been speaking to Joe Laws who says he is fighting in memory of his brother who died in an explosion.

A boxer whose brother died in an explosion at a block of flats in Newcastle says he staying strong as he takes his memory into the ring with him.

Jason Laws, 35, was killed along with seven-year-old Archie York, in the blast in Violet Close, in Benwell, last month which which destroyed several homes.

Five weeks on and Jason's brother, Joe Laws, is fighting in Newcastle on Friday (22 November).

Still in grief, but carrying on, he spoke to ITV Tyne Tees at the weigh-in ahead of the contest where he described Jason as "the best big brother".

He said the pair used to watch the Rocky films as boys and Jason had become one of his biggest fans.

Joe Laws' brother Jason died in a explosion in Benwell in September. Credit: PA

"Every fight he would always just turn up - out of the blue," he said. "Love him to bits and he'll be a great miss.

"And it's true - life isn't fair sometimes. What can I do? Sit in the corner and cry? What's that going to solve?

"I've got kids that look up to me - I've got fantastic friends and fantastic family so the show will go on. The show must go on. I've got to stay strong and finish the mission I started years ago."

As Joe struggles through his grief, the sport of throwing punches is throwing its arms around him.

Nisse Sauerland, boxing promoter, said: "It's a weird one. It's all about fighting and punching each other in the face but at the same time it's also one of the biggest gentleman's sports in the world.

"You punch each other then you hug and make up. So there is a fraternity here and Joe is part of that. Everybody's reached out - putting their arms around him and making sure he's alright."

Joe said his brother protected him growing up and would have died for him. Now, with his fight this week, he wants to honour him in the only way he knows how.

Three men arrested in connection with the blast earlier this month have been bailed pending further inquiries.

Meanwhile, Newcastle City Council say all but two of the 140 people evacuated following the incident are back in their homes or have been moved into new permanent or temporary properties.

