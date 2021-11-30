The wife of a school principal killed during Storm Arwen has paid heartfelt tribute to the 'very best husband and most loving, endearing daddy

Maghera father-of-four Francis Lagan was killed by a falling tree which crushed his car as the deadly storm hit Northern Ireland over the weekend,. The 40-year-old primary principal was farewelled during a funeral service and burial at Saint Patrick's Church, in Glen, Co Londonderry, on Tuesday.

Children gathered in their uniforms and Glen GAA representatives formed lines outside the church in tribute to the popular St Mary's PS Glenview teacher.

Mr Lagan is survived by his wife, Louise Lagan, and their four children.

During the Requiem Mass, Mrs Lagan paid a heartfelt tribute to her late husband. She told mourners: "Francis was frankly, the very best husband and most loving, endearing daddy to our children. We often reminisced and spoke of our happiest day.

"Francis' happiest days were his wedding day in Rome, July 2010, and the days that marked the birth of our beautiful children, Rose, eight, Alice, six, Beth, four, and Frank, three.

"These four children sitting in front of me were undoubtedly Francis' greatest achievements.

"I will continue to instil his profound values, faith, family, hard work, education, community, good manners . We will honour his memory.

Francis died tragically on Friday afternoon, he was 40 years old, but what a life. Louise Lagan

"Francis is gone in body, his legacy is strong and vibrant. May my gentle, beautiful husband, my best friend, who blessed and graced my life rest peacefully in the kingdom of heaven."

Mr Lagan became principal of St Mary's, Glenview in 2018, his wife told the funeral.

She said despite being well travelled, her husband was a "proud Glen man" who “always had a profound sense of home, and community" and revelled in his home club's sporting achievements.

Mrs Lagan continued: "He loved all his teaching roles, built positive relationships with his staff, relished the challenges and rewards that came with the job and consistently felt privileged to be a principal. He loved the craic and camaraderie with his fellow principals. "He also loved his association with Cumann na mBunscol, developing gaelic games, but most of all personally and professionally, Francis Lagan was a man, in his own words, 'was all about the wains'."

The Mass was conducted by Parish Priest Fr Patrick Doherty, who said during the service that the crowd along the route and in the churchyard was a "testimony to the esteem in which Francis was held in our community and beyond".

Members of the Glen GAA team at Francis Lagan's funeral on Tuesday.

Representatives from neighbouring schools and St Finlough's Primary School where his wife Louise is principal attended the funeral, along with Watty Graham's Glen GAA club, where Mr Lagan was a lifelong member and a coach.

His school had just recently welcomed former pupils who were part of the team to win the Derry Championship earlier this month.

Mrs Lagan thanked well-wishers for their support.

“The outpouring of love from far and wide has been overwhelming and it is appreciated more than anyone will ever know.