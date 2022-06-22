Northern Ireland Secretary of State Brandon Lewis MP is to give public support for higher levels of integrated education in Northern Ireland at an event on Wednesday.

Mr Lewis will make the remarks at the opening of a three-day conference entitled "A More Confident and Inclusive Northern Ireland".

The MP for Great Yarmouth will say that "there is a demand for integrated education which is not being met by the current provision of education in NI."

He will indicate that the UK government is to set up a programme to support integration in education in NI.

Mr Lewis will also set out what he sees as the benefits of integrated education, which include promoting reconciliation, "empowering" students, and creating opportunities for young people.

The Secretary of State will restate the UK government's commitment to the Good Friday Agreement and will encourage people to celebrate the peace process. The conference is jointly hosted by the Northern Ireland Office and Wilton Park, an agency of the Foreign Office.

It will be attended by representatives from the UK, Ireland and America, all of whom have an interest in Northern Ireland.

Discussions will focus on the future of Northern Ireland and the peace process and on the needs of the coming generation of young people.

