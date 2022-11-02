The sixteenth annual silent walk has taken place for those who were killed and secretly buried during Northern Ireland's troubled past.

Members of the Families of the Disappeared walked from Carson's Statue at Stormont to the steps of Parliament Buildings where they laid a black wreath with five white lilies representing those yet to be found.

Those still missing are Joe Lynskey, Columba McVeigh, Robert Nairac, Seamus Maguire and Lisa Dorrian.

The walk has been held every year since 2007.

A special prayer for the Disappeared was written by Father Gormley in conjunction with members of the Families of the Disappeared.

Speaking before the event Father Gormley said: “The prayer is written as the time when the prospect of finding the victims is narrowing.

"This is because those who have information are getting older and the death of a person who has information will inevitably mean that the prospects of the information becoming available diminish forever."

He added: "The prayer is written, not to condemn, but to inspire those with information to play a literally ground breaking contribution in ending the anguish of the Families of the Disappeared."

WAVE Trauma Centre organises the event each year.

Its CEO, Dr Sandra Peake said: “It is important to show the ongoing plight of those who have yet to have the remains of their loved ones returned and to share the support and solidarity from those who have.

"As the families walk in silence here the search goes on at Bragan Bog for Columba McVeigh," she added.

"We all fervently hope that Father Joe’s prayer is answered and Columba can be brought home to rest in peace with his mother and father."

Any information brought to the The Independent Commission for the Location of Victims’ Remains (ICLVR) is treated in the strictest confidence.

Confidential Phone Line: Britain & Ireland International 00800 - 55585500 +353 1 602 8655

Email: secretary@iclvr.ie

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.