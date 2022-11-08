Saturday was an historic day for Ballybay as they defeated Crossmaglen Rangers in the preliminary round of the Ulster Club Championship.

This was a David vs Goliath clash, in fact the Armagh champions were 2/7 favourites in some bookmakers ahead of Saturday's game, not many gave Pearse's a chance against the likes of Rian O'Neill and Cian McConville.

There is no question Ballybay more than deserved their victory, the difference between the sides was that when they had the wind and man advantage following Dara O'Callaghan's black card they made Cross pay.

The stand out performer on the day was Paul Finlay who helped himself to 0-4 thanks to his ever reliable left foot.

The 39-year-old won the Ulster Championship with his county in 2013 and 2015 but Saturday was a special occasion for him.

The last time Ballybay got their hands on the Mick Duffy Cup was in 2012 but due to his wedding and honeymoon he missed out on an Ulster Club appearance.

"It didn't disappoint, we're delighted with the performance, it was critical that we got off to a good start our guys were really up for the challenge.

"It's testament to the work that has gone in this year, when you work hard you can deliver big performances."

A night that will forever be remembered in Ballybay, the night they won their first Ulster Club match and Finlay proved age is only a number.

What's next?

Well we've now reached the quarter final stage in what is probably one of the most competitive championships the province has seen in a while.

The first of the last eight clashes takes place on Saturday night when Enniskillen Gaels face Gowna.

Play Brightcove video

Cargin play Noamh Conaill at Corrigan Park on Sunday after the Antrim champions came back from the dead against Aghagallon to book their place in the Ulster series.

The evergreen Michael McCann said after the Antrim final that it's a "different level and a different pace" to county football.

There's no question they will have to up their game from the clash with St Mary's where they overturned an eight point deficit, frankly the men from Glenties won't let a lead like that slip.

Play Brightcove video

The much fancied Glen side take on Tyrone Champions Errigal Ciaran at Celtic Park on Sunday afternoon.

I'll be honest I was very impressed by Glen in the Derry final as I had been last year where they ultimately ran Kilcoo close in the Ulster Club semi-final.

Almost everything Conor Glass has touched since his return from Australia has turned to gold, but he didn't get past the semi-final stage of Ulster last year.

After the win against Slaughtneil Glass spoke about their defeat to the eventual All-Ireland champions last year. No doubt they will use that defeat as motivation as they know they aren't far away from dining at the top table at club level.

Ballybay are rewarded with a clash against All-Ireland Champions Kilcoo at St Tiernach's Park.

It will be a strange week for the Johnston family in the build up to the game with Ballybay's joint-manager Jerome Johnston the father of Kilcoo trio Jerome, Ryan and Shealan Johnston.

"He's a Kilcoo man by heart, he'll not shy away from that, but he's done brilliant work with us and we're grateful for that and hopefully we can get stuck in and prepare like we normally do." said Ballybay's Paul Finlay.

Play Brightcove video

Liam visits St Mary's

I visited St Mary's Grammar School on the Glen road a fortnight ago to see a coaching session being put on by some of Antrim's Joe McDonagh winning hurlers along with PE staff including Paddy Cunningham.

Almost 200 pupils were put through their paces in shocking weather conditions by the inter county players including All-Star Gerard Walsh.

The students were treated to a questions and answers session from the Antrim players as well as former St Mary's pupil Cairbre Ó Cairealláin who is now a strength and conditioning coach with All-Ireland hurling champions Limerick and the chance to get their photographs taken with the Joe McDonagh and Liam McCarthy trophies.

Play Brightcove video

Some will say it's nothing special but to young players this will have been a dream day of school, the chance to rub shoulders with their heroes and see what can be achieved.

I remember fondly when Tyrone goalkeeper John Devine brought the Sam Maguire Cup to my old school St Malachy's College.

The school gathered in the sports hall before our PE teacher Mr McGoran gave us an emotional speech about the GAA and his hopes that one day Antrim will get their hands on the greatest prize in the sport.

You can't undermine what sort of impact a day like this can have on a pupil.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.