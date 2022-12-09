Play Brightcove video

COST OF LIVING

One in five families caring for a disabled family member say they will cancel their Christmas celebrations this year as new research reveals the impact of the cost-of-living crisis.

Disability charity Sense is calling for more support for disabled households, including an Energy Social Tariff.

FUEL POVERTY CHARITY CALLING FOR SUPPORT

Meanwhile, a fuel poverty charity has warned of the dreadful consequences people face as temperatures hit freezing. National Energy Action say people are either choosing vicious debt or an un-heated home.

HIT AND RUN

A woman who died in a hit and run accident near Coleraine has been named by police. 35-year-old pedestrian Catriona Josephine Johnston was struck on the Dunhill Road a around 7 o'clock on Tuesday evening. Anyone with information has been asked to contact police.

FRESH APPEAL OVER MARK LOVELL MURDER

Detectives have revisited the murder scene of Mark Lovell in Newry. The 58-year-old was shot a number of times in Ardcarn Park last week.

Police have reiterated their appeal for information and a £20,000 reward has also been offered by Crimestoppers for information.

TOYS DONATION

Belfast City Council is calling on the public to donate used toys at recycling centres to help families in need this Christmas. Some will be sold in charity shops and the money donated will be given to struggling households. The appeal runs from Friday until Sunday.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.