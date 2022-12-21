Next year's Northern Ireland local council elections are to be moved to avoid a clash with the King's coronation.

NIO minister Steve Baker has written to NI political party leaders on Wednesday to advise them to move the date of local elections to 18 May 2023.

This current date of Thursday May 4 is close to the coronation date on Saturday May 6. Counting would likely clash with the evening.

In a tweet, Mr Baker said that to ensure "smooth running" of the elections and the counting of votes, he had advised party leaders to move the date.

