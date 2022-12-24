Play Brightcove video

Three choirs performed for UTV this Christmastime, and you can watch all of their performances here.

Scoil Mhuire National school in Creeslough has had a difficult year. One of it's pupils Shauna Flanagan Garwe tragically passed away in the Creeslough explosion.

The school choir performed Love Shone Down for UTV.

Play Brightcove video

The Altnagelvin Hospital Choir was founded nearly 30 years ago. It is made up of doctors, nurses and other frontline staff.

They sang "Oh Come all Ye faithful", which was recorded at St Columb's Cathedral in Londonderry.

Play Brightcove video

The Beechlawn Special School Choir delivered a performance at Hillsborough Castle with the song 'Oh Holy Night'.

The choir will represent Northern Ireland at the prestigious 'Voice in a Million' concert at Wembley Arena next spring.

The choir performs songs using Makaton, a language system which augments speech with signs.

