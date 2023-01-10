Play Brightcove video

President Joe Biden would be "loathe to come" on a rumoured visit to Northern IreIand to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement if the power-sharing institutions at Stormont are not restored, according to a former US Congressman.

Bruce Morrison made the comments while speaking on UTV's View From Stormont programme.

Mr Morrison said the President's decision to visit Northern Ireland would be based on a number of factors, including "what the situation is with respect to the world and what the situation is with respect to Northern Ireland and the politics there."

Mr Morrison added: "I think the President would like to come to Northern Ireland as well as visiting Ireland as a whole."

"He certainly would be loathe to come and find that Stormont was not running, that would be something that would say the Good Friday Agreement is stumbling, it is not moving forward as it should.

"I think everyone that cares about long-term peace and stability cares about Stormont playing its part."

There was talk of Mr Biden travelling to the UK to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday agreement when Liz Truss was Prime Minister.

Since then however the suggestion has been played down with reports indicating a visit is unlikely unless a solution to the Northern Ireland Protocol is found and power-sharing at Stormont restored.

Former Connecticut Congressman Bruce Morrison was a key player in American involvement in the creation of the Good Friday Agreement.

He visited Ireland as part of the independent group Americans for a New Irish Agenda (ANIA) during the early 90s. He met with nationalists, republicans, the Irish and British governments and loyalists and unionists.

Morrison persuaded former US President Bill Clinton to include pledges to alter US policy on Ireland in his 1992 election campaign.

