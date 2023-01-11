Police investigating the New IRA have carried out a search in the Evish Road area of Strabane.

Detectives from the Terrorism Investigation Unit, along with officers from Derry City and Strabane conducted the search on Wednesday 11 January.

Speaking about the operation, Detective Inspector O'Flaherty said the search is a "continued demonstration of our commitment to reduce the threat posed by violent dissident republicans."

Police have urged anyone with any information in relation to the New IRA to contact them on 101 or submit a report on the PSNI website or through Crimestoppers.

