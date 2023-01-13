A man accused of harassing the mother of tragic schoolboy Noah Donohoe is to contest the charge, a court heard today.

William Logue Millar, 44, also denies a further count of persistent improper use of a public electronic communications network.

He appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court to enter not guilty pleas.

The charges are connected to an alleged six-month campaign against Fiona Donohoe.

Her 14-year-old son Noah was found dead in a north Belfast storm drain in June 2020, six days after he went missing on a bicycle trip across the city to meet up with friends.

Ms Donohoe has been pressing for answers to the circumstances surrounding his mysterious disappearance ever since.

Millar, of Northwood Parade in north Belfast, is charged with pursuing a course of conduct which amounted to harassment of Ms Donohoe, and persistently using a communications network to cause annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety.

The alleged offences were committed on dates between June 19 and December 11 last year.

In court on Friday it was confirmed that Millar is pleading not guilty to both charges.

Defence solicitor Keith Gamble said queries have been raised about issues with the investigation.

“There’s a context to this,” he added.

Adjourning the case to next month when a date for trial will be set, District Judge Steven Keown released Millar on continuing bail.

