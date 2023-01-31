Play Brightcove video

Some of the highest speeds detected on Northern Ireland’s roads have gone unpunished due to a legal loophole.

Thousands of drivers on our roads have evaded prosecution due to their vehicle being registered outside the United Kingdom.

That has resulted in speeds in excess of 100mph going unpunished.

One driver on the Glenshane Road, near Maghera, was detected driving at 116 mph.

That was closely followed by another driver on the A26 in Ballymena, who was caught speeding at 113 mph.

Three other drivers were also detected driving at speeds between 102 and 109mph.

Road Safety Campaigner Peter Dolan said those responsible did so because they knew they would not have to face the consequences.

"I would be concerned about the likes of the heavy goods vehicles and the speeds they are doing.

“There is a loophole they can avail of and it is a concern.”

Top speeds detected with fine cancelled

116 MPH on the Glenshane Road in Maghera

113 on the A26 in Ballymena

109 on the Frosses Road in Ballymoney

108 in Glarryford

102 on the A1 the main Belfast to Dublin Road.

