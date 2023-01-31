Play Brightcove video

A leading road safety campaigner has called on a legal loophole to be closed that is seeing thousands of drivers evade prosecution.

UTV has revealed 16,000 drivers have had speeding fines cancelled in the last five years because their vehicle isn’t registered in the United Kingdom.

Road safety campaigner Peter Dolan, who lost his son Enda in a fatal collision, has been left shocked by the figures.

He told UTV: "Obviously there is a loophole that needs to be addressed and closed, it’s not acceptable.”

“People should know the consequences of speed on the roads.

“Time is of the essence and its important that the powers that be take a look at the legislation and see that they can do sooner rather than later.

“Those that are responsible tend to speed given that they know the loophole is available for them.

“I would be concerned about the likes of the heavy goods vehicles and the speeds they are doing.

“There is a loophole they can avail of and it is a concern.”

Reacting to the revelation that over £1million in fines has been missed Mr Dolan said “in the climate we are in at the minute £1m would be worthwhile.

“As a road safety campaigner would like to see a percentage of that used in road safety measures.“

“Traffic camera measures, speed reduction measures or barrier on certain roads as well.”

