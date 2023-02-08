A man who was convicted of shooting dead his wife has stepped down from a senior post in the Orange Order.

Cookstown District Loyal Orange Lodge Number 3 said it had accepted the resignation of Worshipful District Master Stephen Fulton.

The 77-year-old was convicted in April 2000 of the manslaughter of his wife Corien, who was shot at their home in Cookstown in June 1999. He was sentenced to five years in prison.

It was revealed by the Sunday Life newspaper that Fulton had been appointed to the role of worshipful district master in Cookstown.

In a statement the Orange Order apologised for "any distress of upset" caused by his installation into the post.

"The Officers of Cookstown District LOL No. 3 can confirm that they have accepted the resignation of the Worshipful District Master Stephen Fulton," it continued.

"The District and former District Master would take this opportunity to apologise for any distress or upset caused by his installation to this post.

"Cookstown District LOL No. 3 now considers this matter to be closed and will not be making any further comment in relation to it.

"It is anticipated that a new District Master will be elected in the coming weeks."

