A car seized by police has been damaged in an arson attack outside a PSNI station.

The vehicle, reportedly seized in connection with a drugs feud in North Down, was targeted in the early hours of Sunday, April 2 in Dundonald.

In a statement, the PSNI said: "Police attended a report of a car which had received damage to a rear wheel at the Upper Newtownards Road area at around 4.50am.

"Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident, which is being treated as arson.

"Police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 399 02/04/23."

The car had been seized by police.

The PSNI confirmed the vehicle "had been seized and was subject to an examination by police".They added: "It was subsequently released and arrangements made with the owner to have it collected.

"The arson attack on the vehicle is now subject to a separate investigation, with a further review underway to establish the circumstances of the incident."

It comes after a dozen attacks took place recently between Ards, Donaghadee and Bangor, which are said to be related to a feud between rival drug gangs who were at one stage operating under the banner of the UDA.

