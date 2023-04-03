A woman has died in hospital following a crash involving a lorry in February.

Ita Cavanagh, 73, died after the single-vehicle collision in the William Street area of Cookstown.

Ms Cavanagh was from the Pomeroy area.

Sergeant Amanda McIvor from the Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report shortly before 2.15pm on Thursday, 9th February that a woman had been involved in a collision with a lorry.“Emergency services attended and Ms Cavanagh was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment.

"Sadly, while she was in hospital receiving treatment for her injuries, she passed away."

Earlier on Monday, police said a man aged in his 30s had died in a crash in Co Tyrone. It happened on Sunday in the Fintona area. Police are appealing for information.

