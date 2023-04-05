Play Brightcove video

Danny Browne clearly loves his son, Bobby aged 8. You just have to see the two of them interact in their Bessbrook home to know that he is devoted to the little boy.

But behind the smiles and laughter, there is a desperation in Danny’s eyes.

Bobby has leukemia – a broad term for cancers of the blood cells – and the race is on to find that one bone marrow donor who could give the youngster a fighting chance to get better.

Danny has made an emotional plea appealing to the public to register on the blood donor database.

Danny and his wife Louise hoped that relatively new treatment in England would work but it didn’t and the only option left is to find a matching donor.

Danny said: "He said to us the other night in bed, he was crying in bed and after a long time of trying to ask him what was wrong with him he finally told us, and he told us.

"He says, Daddy, I'm afraid that the doctors are going to tell me that I'm going to die."

“We need the kindness of strangers to sign onto the register of potential donors. The test involves a mouth swab and it only takes two minutes. The test is sent to you by post and returned for free."

He added: “If you're not a match for Bobby, you could still save another person's life.

Bobby is aware that he needs bone marrow but just takes it on the chin and gets on with his life. “He’s been a real trooper,” said Danny. “I am so proud of him."

If you are aged 17-55 you can register for stem cell/bone marrow with the DKMS foundation. 16-year-olds can register with Anthony Nolan and people living in ROI aged 18-45, Give Blood.

