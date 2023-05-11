US President Joe Biden making sure 'Brits didn't screw around' on Northern Ireland visit
US President Joe Biden said his visit to Northern Ireland and the Republic last month was about making sure "the Brits didn't screw around".
Mr Biden made the remarks at a Democratic National Committee reception on Wednesday.
He said: "But all kidding aside, the basic fundamental values that I find is that most ethnic communities are similar.
"And one of the things — I got to go back — not what I had planned on talking about, but I got to go back to Ireland for the — for the — the Irish Accords, to make sure they weren’t — the Brits didn’t screw around and Northern Ireland didn’t walk away from their commitments."
Joe Biden's four-day trip to Northern Ireland and the Republic took place in April.
During the visit, the US President carried out a number of engagements to mark the 25th annivarsary of the Good Friday Agreement.
Mr Biden spoke to the five main Stormont party leaders and made a speech in Belfast at the new Ulster University campus.
In a carefully worded plea, he said he believes the democratic institution established in the 1998 peace agreement remain "critical to the future of Northern Ireland".
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.