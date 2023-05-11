US President Joe Biden said his visit to Northern Ireland and the Republic last month was about making sure "the Brits didn't screw around".

Mr Biden made the remarks at a Democratic National Committee reception on Wednesday.

He said: "But all kidding aside, the basic fundamental values that I find is that most ethnic communities are similar.

"And one of the things — I got to go back — not what I had planned on talking about, but I got to go back to Ireland for the — for the — the Irish Accords, to make sure they weren’t — the Brits didn’t screw around and Northern Ireland didn’t walk away from their commitments."

Joe Biden's four-day trip to Northern Ireland and the Republic took place in April.

During the visit, the US President carried out a number of engagements to mark the 25th annivarsary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Mr Biden spoke to the five main Stormont party leaders and made a speech in Belfast at the new Ulster University campus.

In a carefully worded plea, he said he believes the democratic institution established in the 1998 peace agreement remain "critical to the future of Northern Ireland".

