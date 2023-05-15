A construction company and a council have been ordered to stand trial accused of offences arising from the tragic death of an electrician who was killed during a storm.

Lawyers for Lagan Construction Ltd and Newry, Mourne and Down District Council had previously said they intended to dispute the defendants had a case to answer but on Monday at Newry Magistrates' Court, they conceded there is a Prima Facie case. The council and Lagan Construction Ltd were each charged with two offences of breaching health and safety legislation on 19 September 2018.

The council, with their head offices at Downshire Civic Centre in Downpatrick and Lagan Construction Ltd, with offices on the Sydenham Road in Belfast, are both charged with failing to make appropriate risk assessments for non-employees and employees respectively. They are also charged with failing to ensure, so far as would be reasonable practicable, to ensure the health and safety of employees and non-employees. The charges arise following the tragic death of 24-year-old electrician Matt Campbell who was working for Lagan Construction at Slieve Gullion Forest Park in Co Armagh as strong winds lashed Northern Ireland during Storm Ali in September 2018. Just the week beforehand, Matt and his fiancée Robyn Newberry had sent out 'save the date' cards in preparation for their wedding in August the following year and on the day tragedy struck, she had collected the couple's wedding rings. In court on Monday, District Judge Eamon King said he was satisfied there was a case to answer and although the defendants were afforded an opportunity to comment on the charges or to call evidence on their own behalves, they declined. Freeing their representatives on £1,000 bail, he returned the cases to Newry Crown Court for trial, scheduling the arraignment to be heard on 13 June.

