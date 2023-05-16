UTV was once again back at the Balmoral Show this year and is bringing viewers the highlights of the four-day extravaganza in a special hour-long programme to be aired on Tuesday May 16 at 8pm.

Presenters Paul Reilly and Sarah Clarke will showcase the best of what the agricultural industry has to offer - the livestock, the locally-produced food and drink, the plant and machinery, as well as a few extra surprises thrown in.

Paul and Sarah will bring you to the heart of the action and chat to loads of participants in the various events and competitions at the show and there are interviews with key players involved who all share what the show means to them.

So join the fun with Paul and Sarah tonight at 8pm on UTV, or on catch up on www.itv.com/utvprogrammes.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.