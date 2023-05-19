Counting is underway in the Northern Ireland local government elections.

UTV will have comprehensive results and analysis through the process both online and on television.

On Friday we will are live from 4pm on UTV for our special programme Vote 23.

Below is the count updating as we get the results. Refresh the page to get the latest figures.

462 Number of seats available

807 Total number of candidates

0/11 Counts completed

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.