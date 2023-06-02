Police are investigating a number of arson across Belfast on Thursday night and early Friday morning.

Phone masts and an electric box were set on fire in five separate incidents across the city between 11.15pm on Thursday and 3.45am on Friday.

Phone masts were burnt in the Donegall Road, Owenvarragh Park, Springfield Road and Stewartstown Road areas of Belfast.

An electric box was set alight near the Monagh Bypass area.

The Northern Ireland Fire Service attended and extinguished each blaze.

PSNI Inspector Hamilton said "We are investigating a potential link between these incidents and are appealing to anyone who was in any of these areas and who may have information, or dash-cam or other footage, to contact them on 101, quoting reference 2334 of 01/06/23."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.